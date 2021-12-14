'Buzz-ness as usual': Nepal hunters brave stings and dizzying heights to gather honey

1/7

Honey is often called the 'golden gift from the gods' and the lengths that the Gurung tribespeople of Nepal go in trying to collect it clearly proves it. The master honey hunters, risk their lives collecting honeycomb in the foothills of the Himalayas, using nothing more than handmade rope ladders and long sticks known as tangos. Most of the honey bees' nests are located on steep inaccessible, south-west facing cliffs to avoid predators and for increased exposure to direct sunlight. AP