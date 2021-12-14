'Buzz-ness as usual': Nepal hunters brave stings and dizzying heights to gather honey
The fearless men of Nepal take risks untold, including death-defying climbs on home-made ladders, to extract the precious nectar from hives belonging to the world's largest bee
Honey is often called the 'golden gift from the gods' and the lengths that the Gurung tribespeople of Nepal go in trying to collect it clearly proves it. The master honey hunters, risk their lives collecting honeycomb in the foothills of the Himalayas, using nothing more than handmade rope ladders and long sticks known as tangos. Most of the honey bees' nests are located on steep inaccessible, south-west facing cliffs to avoid predators and for increased exposure to direct sunlight. AP
The honey hunters trek hours through the steep mountains, which in itself a tricky proposition; a minor slip could mean falling hundreds of feet and sure death for the hunters. AP
Devi Bahadur Nepali, one the experienced honey hunter climbs on a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha. Before making the climb, hunters smoke out the place to drive out the angry Apis Laboriosa, the largest honey bee in the world, out of their nests. Despite this being a team effort – up to a dozen men are drafted in to support the hunter or ‘kuiche’ - there is silence, pressure and precision.
Face nets are the only kind of protection gear these honey hunters use. AP
Once the hunters drive out the bees from the hives, they slice off pieces of hives and catch them with the basket, then give a signal to a teammate to use a rope tied to the basket, full of dripping hives, to lower it to the ground. Two other team members prepared to clean off all the bees and squeeze the hives to extract the honey. AP
This honey has become popular the world over. it is increasingly exported for use in Japanese, Chinese and Korean traditional medicines and to treat infections and injuries. Spring ‘Red’ honey is the most sought after, costing upwards of $15 per kilogram. AP
However, harvesting is no easy feat. The sting of the bees is painful as it causes severe swelling and in some cases also death. The bee stings and blisters are synonymous with this treacherous tradition. AP