Thirteen children, aged between 7 and 11, were killed on Thursday when a train rammed into their school van at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar area, around 50 kilometres from Gorakhpur.

Eight other children were injured in the accident, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said. The train was on its way to Gorakhpur from Siwan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who rushed to the accident site for an on-the-spot assessment, said prima facie the van driver appeared to be at fault. announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

Locals held protest near Dudahi. They demanded a manned railway crossing aand sought the compensation for families of the deceased be increased to Rs 50 lakhs.