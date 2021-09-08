Buildings sway, cars damaged as 6.9-strong earthquake jolts Mexico [Photos]
The tourist hotspot of Acapulco was the epicentre of the quake, but tremors could be felt in the country's capital, which is almost 370 km away
1/8
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck north of Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post and leaving 1.6 million people without power. AFP
2/8
In Mexico City, alarms could be heard shortly before the ground started shaking. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital, despite the wreckage caught in photos so far. AP
3/8
Mexico President Andres Manuel also informed the public about the disaster on his Twitter account and said there was no significant damage in the state of Guerrero, the quake's epicenter, or in Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla or Mexico City. "Fortunately, there are no serious damages," he said and noted that he spoke to state and local officials in the impacted areas. AP
4/8
Civil Protection Authorities of Guerrero state said the quake caused rock falls and landslides onto roads. In some places, buildings including churches had been damaged owing to the strong tremors. AFP
5/8
Scared residents rushed out and huddled together in the rain, holding young children or pets, too worried to return to their homes in the dark. "It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident. AFP
6/8
Videos shared on Twitter showed people screaming and tightly hugging each other on the sidewalk as car alarms go off, trees shake and exploding transformers light the sky blue. AFP
7/8
Residents living in or near Mexico City are all too familiar with earthquakes because of the southern region of the country rides on top of two colliding tectonic plates. Last year, a 7.5 magnitude rocked the Pacific Coast and slammed Oaxaca, killing at least six people and causing destruction to about 500 homes. AP
8/8
On September 19, 1985, a magnitude-8.0 temblor killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. That quake left a huge scar on the city, resulting in changes in building codes and greater protections against earthquakes. AFP