Bug's life: Crunchless cricket burgers at Thailand pop-up a must-order
Bounce Burger is the latest entrant in the edible insect market with its cricket-beef burgers, sausages, and cricket balls. There are even power bars and cookies
This juicy burger is all the rage in Thailand’s Bangkok. Served at Bangkok’s pop-up called Bounce Burger, this ‘Cricket-burger’ demonstrating the latest way to incorporate the protein-rich meat into food. AFP
Poopipat Thiapairat, co-owner of Bounce Burger Restaurant, says Crickets don’t have to be on street vendor’s stalls that are served only with soy sauce. “They can be burgers, bakery, soft cookies or even paprika seasoning used to flavour french fries — these are all possible.” He said the aim of his fusion bug-burger pop-up was to give the food an image makeover as they were “not really consumer-friendly”. “If we open a restaurant and serve cricket-based food that doesn’t look like crickets then the consumers might be more open to trying,” he said. AFP
The eatery that also serves sausages, cricket balls and even power bars and cookies, transforms the incest into a powder that is then used in the food. He explains that most foreigners frown upon the spindly arthropods owing to their preconceived notions and also the fact that they will be chewing down on wings of the incest. Poopipat Thiapairat told AFP, “It’s the same concept as beef or pork where we don’t eat the bones.” AFP
The pop-up also uses Cricket powder to make its paprika seasoning, which is used to flavour french fries. AFP
Crickets are a source of protein, as well as containing a host of beneficial vitamins, and are among the most commonly eaten insects by humans globally. Bounce Burger says it uses 160 kg of Crickets per month from its farm. AFP
Bounce Burger is just one of the places jumping on to the edible insect market. This market has been catching headlines as a meat alternative, and is expected to grow into a billion-dollar global industry in the coming years. AFP