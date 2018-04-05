1/5 Congress members protesting outside Parliament over several issues, including disruption of proceedings of both the Houses and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The proceedings of the both the houses of Parliament remained disrupted for the 21th consecutive day on Wednesday due to protests by Opposition parties over various demands. PTI Congress members protesting outside Parliament over several issues, including disruption of...

2/5 Protests began Lok Sabha soon after it commenced, with AIADMK members carrying placards trooped into the Well shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and 'we demand Cauvery board'. PTI Protests began Lok Sabha soon after it commenced, with AIADMK members carrying placards trooped...

3/5 The disruptions forced the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 12 pm and then for the whole day. The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties too could not be taken up due to disruptions. The disruptions forced the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 12 pm and then for...

4/5 The Rajya Sabha too witnessed several adjournments on Wednesday amid ongoing protests by the Telugu Desam Party, AIADMK, Congress and other Opposition parties on different issues forcing Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm. PTI The Rajya Sabha too witnessed several adjournments on Wednesday amid ongoing protests by the...