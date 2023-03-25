British journalist Anna Wintour is truly a fashion and style icon and these pictures are proof
She has championed the art of keeping it simple yet stylish with her fashion outings. She's regarded as one of the early pioneers of fashion
Before we delve into her fashion and style, here’s a short info about Anna- She is a British journalist based in New York City who has served as editor-in-Chief of Vogue since 1988 and Global Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast since 2020; she is also the artistic director of Condé Nast and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue
In an interview once, when asked to describe her fashion statement, she replied- “Safe” In another interview, she revealed, “I think my father really decided for me that I should work in fashion”, she recalled in <a title="The September Issue" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_September_Issue">The September Issue</a>. He arranged for his daughter’s first job, at the influential <a title="Biba" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biba">Biba</a> boutique, when she was 15.
Her Wikiedia page also says- Wintour was listed as “one of the 50 best-dressed over 50s” by The Guardian in March 2013. Aside from sporting Chanel suits with midiskirts, she has also been seen wearing kitten heels & printed midi-dresses
Her dress sense is both admired and imitated, and at times, scrutinized.