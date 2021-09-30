Brightest stars: Winners of Astronomy Photographer of the Year capture stunning views of night sky

12/12

A Colourful Quadrantid Meteor was the Planets, Comets and Asteroids winner. The photographer was shooting with two other friends on that cold January evening. They weren’t planning to capture meteors but distant galaxies and nebulas. After setting up the camera to shoot the Leo Triplet galaxies, the photographer and his friends saw a bright green meteor burning right before their eyes as it tore through Earth’s atmosphere. They were all in awe of witnessing a fireball meteor. After they caught their breath, one of the friends mentioned that the photographer’s camera was pointing in the comet’s direction, but the photographer thought there was no way he could have caught it as he had zoomed all the way in. Once he checked his camera there it was – perfectly framed. Image Courtesy: Frank Kuszaj/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021