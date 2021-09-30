Brightest stars: Winners of Astronomy Photographer of the Year capture stunning views of night sky
Nebulas, galaxies, the moon and sun, and even the stars take on an artistic glow through the lenses of expert astrophotographers who participated in the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Shuchang Dong was crowned the overall winner for his mesmerising photograph The Golden Ring.
This image titled 'Polar Lights Dance' was the winner of the Aurorae category. , the photographer was keeping watch that night on the bridge of the ship when he noticed in the sky a tiny white band approaching like a snake. He had a feeling that there was something in the air, that something great would happen and instantly knew that this was what he was waiting for. He took his camera, went to the bridge wing, took position and started waiting. A few minutes later, the sky was full of bright green lights dancing in darkness and shining over everything on their way. The photographer felt that it was his mission to share this beauty with world. Image Courtesy: Dmitrii Rybalka/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
'California Dreamin' won in the Stars and Nebulae category. The California Nebula, otherwise known as NGC 1499, was captured over seven nights in 2021 using broadband and narrowband filters, with a total integration time of 16.1 hours. This emission nebula is around 100 light-years long and 1,000 light years away from Earth. It is named California Nebula because it appears to resemble the outline of the US State of California. Image Courtesy: Terry Hancock/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
An expanse of cosmic dust, stars and nebulae along the plane of the Milky Way galaxy form a magnificent ring in this image titled the The Milky Ring. The panorama covers the entire galaxy visible from planet Earth. It is an ambitious 360-degree mosaic that took the photographer two years to complete. Northern hemisphere sites in China and southern hemisphere sites in New Zealand were used to collect the image data. Like a glowing jewel set in the Milky Way ring, the bulge of the galactic centre is at the very top. The bright planet Jupiter is the beacon just above the central bulge and to the left of the red giant star Antares. Image Courtesy: Zhong Wu/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
The overall winner of Astronomy Photographer of the Year went to this mesmerising image -- The Golden Ring. On 21 June 2020, there was an annular solar eclipse and the photographer made sure not to miss it. He decided to go to Ali in Tibet to shoot it because it has year-round sunny weather. However, during the annular eclipse, there were dark clouds all over the sky. The anticipation was high but within a minute of the annular eclipse, the sunshine pierced through the clouds and the photographer was lucky to capture that moment. Image Courtesy: Shuchang Dong/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
Lockdown was the winning shot from the People and Space category. This photo sums up the year 2020 – cramped but hopeful. The photographer’s six-year-old daughter, who is always very interested in the photoshoots, was around during the set up. Sat by the door, she was showing the stars appearing one by one in the sky to her soft toy Max, and this gave the photographer the perfect opportunity to get her in the frame which complimented the message behind the photo. Image Courtesy: Deepal Ratnayaka/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
Falcon 9 soars past the Moon won The Manju Mehrotra Family Trust Prize for Best Newcomer. When the photographer arrived at the launch location, he was blocked by a gate and ended up on a different dark road with trees blocking the launch pad. After making a quick calculation, he parked and ran a hundred feet in the dark and then the sky lit up as Falcon 9 soared straight up, tilted over, and aimed right at the Moon. Image Courtesy: Paul Eckhardt/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
Beyond the Limb was the winner of the Our Moon category. In a perspective reminiscent of the Apollo missions, the lunar horizon is crowned with a planet crescent. However, this is not Earth rising above the Moon captured by a probe orbiting our satellite, but Venus just before it gets occulted by the Moon, as observed from Earth in daylight on 19 June 2020. The rocky horizon of the Moon appears very dark in contrast with the gleaming crescent of the planet enshrouded by white clouds. Image Courtesy: Nicolas Lefaudeux/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
This is a bright 22° lunar halo. When the photographer took this photo it was -16°C and the air was filled with small ice crystals that made this halo possible. This regular 22° halo is more commonly seen around the Sun. The moonlight needs to be quite strong to make the halo visible, so it's more common around the days of a full moon. That night, the Moon was 90% lit so almost full. Image Courtesy: Göran Strand/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
This composition shows the full range of events of a total solar eclipse, the earthshine, prominences, Baily's Beads, the chromosphere and corona. The presence of a special guest can be noticed on the right edge of the frame – the comet C/2020 X3 (SOHO), which had been discovered only the day before. The climatic circumstances made the comet’s appearance possible. The photographer wasn't aware of its existence, so he didn’t frame the image to take the comet into account. If there were no clouds, the Sun would have been centred in the middle of the capture a few minutes before totality, and the comet wouldn’t have been part of this image. Image Courtesy: Vincent Bouchama/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
In February 2021, Etna showed intense volcanic activity spewing ash columns and lava fountains more than 500 metres high. These were mostly located near the new south-east crater which poured numerous lava flows into the Bove Valley. They were short in duration but accompanied by intense activity that fractured the structure of the crater from which the flows poured. On 25 February, Mount Etna again showed intense activity and the photographer placed himself at the Piano Bello refuge and calculated the exact position so that the Moon would set near the crater, aligning itself just above. Volcanic clouds and hot currents gave the Moon a liquid appearance with a warm colouring due to both the glow and ash. Image Courtesy: Dario Giannobile/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
Family Photo of the Solar System won the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year. This is an image of the Sun, the Moon and the planets of the Solar System (except Earth) taken during the year of the rat in China. In this special year, the photographer felt very lucky to produce the images of these celestial bodies and for a student who has only practiced astrophotography for one year it was a great accomplishment. Image Courtesy: Zhipu Wang/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021
A Colourful Quadrantid Meteor was the Planets, Comets and Asteroids winner. The photographer was shooting with two other friends on that cold January evening. They weren’t planning to capture meteors but distant galaxies and nebulas. After setting up the camera to shoot the Leo Triplet galaxies, the photographer and his friends saw a bright green meteor burning right before their eyes as it tore through Earth’s atmosphere. They were all in awe of witnessing a fireball meteor. After they caught their breath, one of the friends mentioned that the photographer’s camera was pointing in the comet’s direction, but the photographer thought there was no way he could have caught it as he had zoomed all the way in. Once he checked his camera there it was – perfectly framed. Image Courtesy: Frank Kuszaj/Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021