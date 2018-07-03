1/6 A road overbridge (ROB) collapsed on the rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in Mumbai on Tuesday bringing local train services of the Western Railway to a halt, an official said. Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal who visited the site has sought a report within 15 days. PTI A road overbridge (ROB) collapsed on the rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in...

2/6 At least five people have been injured in the collapse, after heavy rains for over 16 hours. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the BMC commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement after the collapse of the Gokhale Bridge near Andheri Railway station. PTI At least five people have been injured in the collapse, after heavy rains for over 16 hours....

3/6 Ramesh Latke, who is an MLA of Andheri East constituency, said that the Gokhale Bridge, part of which collapsed on Tuesday morning, was built around 1976. The MLA said that the audit for the road overbridge was done recently after the Elphinstone bridge stampede. PTI Ramesh Latke, who is an MLA of Andheri East constituency, said that the Gokhale Bridge, part of...

4/6 Police dogs were brought in to help in the rescue operation at the Andheri Railway Station. The injured were sent to Cooper hospital, Pramod Babar, senior police inspector said. Firstpost/Sarojini Pradhan Police dogs were brought in to help in the rescue operation at the Andheri Railway Station. The...

5/6 Additional buses were arranged, for commuters between Borivali-Bandra, Bandra-Andheri/Goregaon and Dadar-Goregaon. “More people travelled by bus because of the bridge collapse," bus conductor Umesh Giri said. Firstpost/Sarojini Pradhan Additional buses were arranged, for commuters between Borivali-Bandra, Bandra-Andheri/Goregaon...