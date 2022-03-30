Brian Lara, Allan Border, Mark Taylor among attendees as thousands bid final goodbyes to 'genius' Shane Warne at state memorial service
Warne was remembered as a 'genius' at a state memorial service at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday attended by tens of thousands of spectators and legendary players.
Cricket fans arrive to attend the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday. AFP
People wait to enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground to attend the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne in Melbourne on Wednesday. Warne died at a resort in Thailand on 4 March of a heart attack at the age of 52. AFP
Keith Warne, father of Shane Warne, speaks during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Wednesday. AP
Family members and friends attend the state memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne Wednesday. AFP
A panel including former cricket players, from second left, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Merv Hughes, Nasser Hussain and Brian Lara tell stories during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday. AP
A performance by Elton John is projected onto screens during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday. AP
People observe a minute of silence during the state memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday. AFP
A video tribute by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is projected onto screens during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday. AP
Shane Warne's children, Brooke Warne (left) Jackson Warne (right) and Summer Warne, take the stage during the state memorial service for Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday. AFP
A picture of former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne is projected onto screens during a memorial service for Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Wednesday. AP