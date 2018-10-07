1/5 Two of America's hallowed institutions, the US Capitol and the Supreme Court, became a nexus of public rage on 6 October, as President Donald Trump got his nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmed on to the high court. Reuters Two of America's hallowed institutions, the US Capitol and the Supreme Court, became a nexus of...

Protesters swarmed the streets of Washington, and rushed to the steps of the Supreme Court to bang loudly on its bronze doors around the time Kavanaugh was set to be sworn in inside. Reuters

When Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the vote, exited the Senate, he was booed and heckled by onlookers outside until he ducked into his limousine. Reuters

Demonstrator Jessica Campbell-Swanson of Denver, sat on the lap of the "Contemplation of Justice" statue as protestors took the steps of the US Supreme Court protesting against the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh. Reuters