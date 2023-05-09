Photos

Breaking the stereotypes: Female writers who gave us emotionally vulnerable male characters

Women writers have actually played a big role in breaking the stereotypes around masculinity, by creating male characters who are sensitive, understanding and would cheer for women.

FP Staff May 09, 2023 15:51:34 IST
Muslims began observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Saturday. In the picture, moon can be seen over Jama Masjid in New Delhi. PTI
1/5
Muslims began observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Saturday. In the picture, moon can be seen over Jama Masjid in New Delhi. PTI
Muslims fast every day for a month from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. They gather in the evening to break their fast. PTI
2/5
Muslims fast every day for a month from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. They gather in the evening to break their fast. PTI
Muslims who are fasting get up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor and then break their fast with a meal referred to as iftar. In the picture, Muslims have gathered at Jama Masjid in Delhi to break their fast. PTI
3/5
Muslims who are fasting get up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor and then break their fast with a meal referred to as iftar. In the picture, Muslims have gathered at Jama Masjid in Delhi to break their fast. PTI
They also offer prayers before breaking their fast. Muslims can be seen praying at the Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata. PTI
4/5
They also offer prayers before breaking their fast. Muslims can be seen praying at the Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata. PTI
Mosques and aid organisations organise free meals for the public every night. People can be seen buying vermicelli during Ramadan, in Old Delhi. PTI
5/5
Mosques and aid organisations organise free meals for the public every night. People can be seen buying vermicelli during Ramadan, in Old Delhi. PTI