Brazil’s ‘Sea of Mirrors’ exhibition stuns with its homage to nature
Brazil opened its digital exhibition called 'Mar de Espelhos' or 'Sea of Mirrors' on Thursday (15 June) at Aquario in Rio de Janeiro. The show mixes mirrors, nature and the universe to provide a visually striking experience for visitors
Brazil opened a visually stunning digital exhibition called ‘Mar de Espelhos’ or ‘Sea of Mirrors’ on Thursday (15 June) at Aquario in Rio de Janeiro. <span style="font-weight: 400;">Visitors can have an interactive experience through these mirror installations that pay homage to nature and the universe.</span> Reuters
Organised in one of the annexes of AquaRio, South America’s largest marine aquarium, the Sea of Mirrors exhibition displays a 1,300 square metres installation of mirrors in nine rooms. Children can be seen enjoying the mirror installation featuring digital images of fish in the ocean. AP
As per La Prensa Latina news outlet, these mirrors and crystals, wowing the visitors with nature, sea animals such as fish, jellyfish and corals, the Milky Way, glaciers, and sunsets cover 650 square meters of floor space. People can also view their distorted images in these mirrors. Reuters
“The (facility) presents a concept inspired by the natural beauty of rivers and oceans and allows the public to reflect (on that) via images. In addition, the completely different scenarios and ‘Instagrammable’ settings guarantee an unprecedented experience,” the managers said in a press statement, as per La Prensa Latina. Reuters
The show aims to make people contemplate conservation. “This project refers to waters, seas, and rivers. So this has everything to do with the aquarium (AquaRio). We have the purpose of preserving and conserving the environment, and we want to transmit a bit of that as well,” Taina Rocha, the new business manager for Grupo Cataratas – the owner of the aquarium, was quoted as saying by Reuters. AFP
The show uses digital technology to project images of nature on panoramic screens and mirrors. This eye-catching exhibit was put together by Glass Institute and Cite Arquitectura design firm. A child can be seen running inside one of the rooms. AP
Each of the nine environments offers a “unique interaction and a different connection” to visitors, as per Rocha. Speaking to Reuters, an attendee said: “They brought the sea. It’s a magical, wonderful experience what they did here. It was unbelievable, unbelievable”. AP
People can also play with mirrors and crystals in different formations. A visitor bathed in light laughs with her friend as they check out the exhibition during a preview tour on 14 June. AP
A child runs through a mirror installation displayed at the exhibition at Aquario, which houses thousands of animals of as many as 350 marine species. A visitor told Reuters the exhibit was a “really nice experience”. AP
An attendee experiences digital images of nature projected at the digital exhibition ‘Sea of Mirrors’. AP