Brazil’s ‘Sea of Mirrors’ exhibition stuns with its homage to nature

5/10

The show aims to make people contemplate conservation. “This project refers to waters, seas, and rivers. So this has everything to do with the aquarium (AquaRio). We have the purpose of preserving and conserving the environment, and we want to transmit a bit of that as well,” Taina Rocha, the new business manager for Grupo Cataratas – the owner of the aquarium, was quoted as saying by Reuters. AFP