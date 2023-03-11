Bow WOW: UK’s Crufts dog show is sure to make you go, ‘Awww’
Run by the The Kennel Club, Crufts is the biggest dog show in the world. It began on 9 March amid wintry weather and a little snow. There are more than 18,000 adorable pooches from all over the world in Birmingham and they are putting their best paw forward
Run by the Kennel Club, Crufts is the biggest dog show in the world that began on 9 March amid wintry weather and a little snow. The National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England hosts the Crufts Dog Show, which annually draws more than 18,000 adorable pooches from all over the world, according to Mirror. AP
According to Standard.co.uk, each year, thousands of people tune in to see puppies participate in a variety of displays and activities over the course of four weeks: Toy and Utility Dogs on the first day, Gundogs on the second day, Working and Pastoral Dogs on the third and Terrier and Hound Dogs on the last day. Reuters
Other contests include flyball, agility, heelwork to music, and The Kennel Club Hero Dog award. Reuters
The final competition takes place, known as the “best in show,” where pedigree dogs are divided into breeds and judged according to how closely they adhere to the breed standards established by the Kennel Club. The Best in Show winner receives £200 (~ Rs 19,700) in cash and a silver trophy as material rewards. AP
Clare Balding has returned to the competition this year with presenters Sophie Morgan, who made her Crufts debut in 2022, and Radzi Chinyanganya, reported The Scotsman. Reuters
An emphasis on some of Britain’s potentially extinct native breeds, dog ownership in a cost-of-living crisis, canine communication, and professional guidance on appropriate dog ownership and care are also on the coverage schedule, as per The Scotsman. Reuters
Charles Cruft, who began selling “dog cakes” in London’s Holborn in 1876, organised the first Crufts show in 1891. The flat-coated retriever named Baxer won Best in Show last year, reported Standard.co.uk. Reuters
As per the report, the Kennel Club is the biggest organisation in the UK committed to the training, welfare, and healthcare of dogs. Its objective is to ensure that dogs have responsible owners and lead healthy, happy lives. Reuters
It manages the largest registration database in the nation for pedigree and mixed-breed dogs as well as the Petlog database, one of the largest reunification services for microchipped animals in the UK. Reuters
According to Mirror, every dog in the competition must have finished among the top three in its breed group at the dog show within the previous 12 months, or it must have taken home Best in Show, Reserve Best in Show, or Best Puppy in Show honours at a related general or open show. Reuters
Because of this, Crufts has frequently come under fire for being elitist and prioritising pedigree over the health of the dogs, which can result in a restriction of the purebred gene pool as breeders strive to meet rigid requirements. Reuters