The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London mayor, Boris Johnson, became prime minister on Wednesday and gave his first speech on the steps of Downing Street after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, during which the 93-year-old monarch formally invited him to form a government after accepting Theresa May's resignation a little while earlier. AP

Theresa May addressed her final Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday and then made a farewell speech on the steps of Downing Street before being driven to Buckingham Palace to formally hand in her resignation to the Queen. AP

The former London mayor took office Wednesday and swept away more than half the ministers who served May in the difficult closing months of her premiership. AP.

Protesters let off smoke bombs at the gates outside 10 Downing Street. Johnson became the 14th prime minister to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, and the 55th to hold the post. AP

Boris Johnson also promised to leave the European Union on 31 October 'no ifs, no buts' under a 'new deal' with the 28-member economic bloc. AP.

"Brexit was a fundamental decision by the British people. We must now respect that decision and create a new partnership with our European friends… The work begins immediately behind that black door and I take personal responsibility of the change I want to see," the prime minister said just before he went into that iconic black No 10 door of Downing Street, the British PM's office. AP

In some drama on his way to the palace, Johnson's cavalcade was blocked by Greenpeace protestors wanting to hand over a climate change petition to the new Prime Minister. The group that formed a human chain blockage were quickly moved out of the way by security officials. AP