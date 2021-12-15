Booster blitz: Britain queues up in long lines to fight Omicron variant
British citizens are standing in long queues at vaccination centers across the country as they are heeding the government's call for all adults to get booster shots to help withstand a coronavirus "tidal wave" driven by the Omicron variant. The call for booster shots became even louder after UK reported its first Omicron-related death on Monday. AP
UK health authorities say Omicron cases are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and that the variant will replace Delta as the dominant coronavirus strain within days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers on Monday that Omicron will be dominant in London “within 48 hours.” AP
Lines built up at big London vaccination clinics. he line for shots at St. Thomas' Hospital, on the south bank of the River Thames in London, stretched across Westminster Bridge toward Parliament. AP
On Monday, the rush was unprecedented with the government's appointment-booking website struggling to keep up with demand. The National Health Service had to advise people to try accessing the site later, if they were having problems. AP
More than 80 percent of people age 12 and up in Britain have received two vaccine doses, and 40 percent of adults have had three. Giving the rest boosters by the end of the month will be a huge challenge, requiring almost one million doses administered a day. AP
The British government has insisted that its new booster drive is the best way to stop the spread of cases and avoid imposing further restrictions. AP
While Omicron is spreading around the world, Britain may be especially affected because it ordinarily has high levels of travel to South Africa. The omicron outbreak is also more visible in Britain because the UK is also a world leader in genomic sequencing, which identifies and tracks new variants. AP