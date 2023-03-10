Bombs & Missile Strikes: Russia's 'hypersonic rain' leaves a trail of destruction in Ukraine
Ending weeks of relative calm in Kyiv and other cities, the hypersonic missile attacks killed at least six people, knocked out power in several areas and damaged three electrical plants, Ukrainian officials said
Russia launched its biggest aerial attack in weeks on Thursday, hitting targets across Ukraine with a complex barrage of weapons, including its newest hypersonic missiles. This, it said, was retaliation for an incursion last week by a pro-Ukrainian armed group in the Bryansk region of Russia. The New York Times
According to New York Times, ending weeks of relative calm in Kyiv and other cities, the missile strikes killed at least six people, knocked out power in several areas and damaged three electrical plants, Ukrainian officials said. Another four civilians died in shelling in the country’s south. The New York Times
The strikes included six of the new hypersonic missiles known as Kinzhals or Daggers. That is the most Russia has used in a single wave since the war began a year ago, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The New York Times
Five people were killed in their homes when a rocket landed in a residential area in the western region of Lviv, bordering Poland, and one person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine, local officials said. AP
To the north, in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia, 15 missiles hit infrastructure and a residential building, the head of the region’s military administration said on Telegram. AFP
Four people were also killed in Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, officials said. AFP
In the capital, Kyiv, two large explosions an hour apart injured at least two residents and sent a plume of black smoke billowing from the city’s centre, rattling windows and engulfing cars in flames. At least one hypersonic missile appeared to have struck the capital, an official in Kyiv said. AFP
Overall, Russia fired nine types of cruise and ballistic missiles alongside a volley of eight Iranian-made exploding drones. Of the 81 missiles fired overnight and through the morning, 47 hit targets, Ukraine said. AFP
The number is a far higher ratio of strikes to missiles fired than Russia has achieved in barrages over recent months. AFP
Moscow’s higher success rate was made possible because Russian forces used some of their limited supply of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and a higher than a typical number of ballistic rather than cruise missiles, Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said in an interview. AFP