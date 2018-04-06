1/7 With an eye on the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sounded the poll bugle at its foundation day rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, which was addressed by party president Amit Shah. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale With an eye on the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sounded the poll...

Friday's event started by paying tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Around 3 lakh workers from across Maharashtra attended the rally. The party had chartered 28 trains to ferry workers from across the state.

The party president said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, only lotus is visible in every corner of India. He also asked the BJP workers to spread the word about Modi government's works, and set the stage for 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "When we lost two Lok Sabha seats recently, Rahul distributed sweets. He is the first leader I've seen who would do this". He also said that today, 20 states are ruled by BJP. This is a thing of joy for the party, he added.

Highlighting the progress of BJP, the party president said, "Our party started with 10 members and today we have more than 11 million members, we used to get 'Hum do, hamare do' taunts before, but now we have a government with absolute majority today."

Apart from Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu, Prakash Javadekar, Hansraj Ahir, Lok Sabha MP Subhash Bhamre and several state Cabinet ministers were present at the BKC venue.