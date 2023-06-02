Birthday Special: Looking at Sonakshi Sinha beyond the actor
Beyond the world of cinema, Sonakshi has proved herself to be an avid investor, multitalented artist, sassy entrepreneur and so much more
Entrepreneurial Endeavors: Sonakshi’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her brand “SOEZI.” With this venture, she showcases her passion for fashion and offers unique sets of easy to wear press on nails. With a bank of the best designs and outstanding colours, Sonakshi herself is seen donning these perfect sets for events, shoots, red carpets and more. If you haven’t tried them yet, you are missing out/
A Passionate Biker:<br />Sonakshi’s dedication to her craft extends beyond the screen. After immersing herself in the world of biking for her role as a cop in Dahaad, she developed a deep love for the sport. The actor often goes for bike rides in the night with her friends in the city.
Style Diva: Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion choices are as diverse as her talents. From red carpet glamour to casual street style, she effortlessly sets trends and showcases her unique fashion sense.
Artistic Expression:<br />Beyond her captivating performances, Sonakshi’s artistic flair extends to the realm of painting. She recently painted a tiger as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to her Dahaad producers, acknowledging the role as her best yet. This artistic endeavor not only displays her talent but also reflects her ability to express herself through different creative mediums.