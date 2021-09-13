Bird Photographer of the Year contest: Snaps of staring owl, puzzled greater roadrunner among winners

3/9

"After many years of frequenting these rice fields in northern Italy, I finally managed to capture what is for me the perfect shot! In late summer, prior to migrating south, the region’s Purple Herons try to feed as much as possible. I had long dreamt of a shot like this, one that would allow me to see the expressions of the two subjects - predator and prey," said the photographer. Image Courtesy: Massimiliano Apollo/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year