Bird Photographer of the Year contest: Snaps of staring owl, puzzled greater roadrunner among winners
The annual competition, showcasing the beauty of our feathered friends, saw over 22,000 international entries from all over the world
Poised for attack and staring intently, this Great Grey Owl has fixed its penetrating gaze on a vole in a Swedish forest. "On the night of a full moon, I photographed the owl as it raised its deadly taloned foot, with my car headlights adding a little more illumination to the scene. When I looked at the photo afterwards it gave me goosebumps," said the photographer. Image Courtesy: Jonas Classon/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
Great Northern Divers (known as Common Loons in North America) and their chicks take to the water soon after the chicks hatch. The size difference between adult and youngster is evident in this image and shows just how much growing is left for this tiny chick: it is dwarfed by the large bill of the adult next to it. Image Courtesy: Raymond Hennessy/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
"After many years of frequenting these rice fields in northern Italy, I finally managed to capture what is for me the perfect shot! In late summer, prior to migrating south, the region’s Purple Herons try to feed as much as possible. I had long dreamt of a shot like this, one that would allow me to see the expressions of the two subjects - predator and prey," said the photographer. Image Courtesy: Massimiliano Apollo/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
"This image is one of my favourite shots from my last trip to Ecuador. After three days of attempts to get a single picture with an intense atmosphere," this is what the photographer achieved. Image Courtesy: Nicolas Reusens/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
This image captures the moment when two Southern Yellow-billed Hornbills chase after the same insect in a mid-air competition. In hornbill society, there appears to be no such thing as a fair fight, and the slower of the two birds played dirty by grabbing the tail feathers of the other. Image Courtesy: Hannes Lochner/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
The 3,000-km-long US–Mexico border traverses and straddles some of the continent’s most biologically diverse regions. Numerous species will be affected if the US government decides to build a wall along the border with Mexico. In this photograph, a Greater Roadrunner approaches the border wall at Naco, Arizona, with what almost looks like a sense of bewilderment. Image Courtesy: Alejandro Prieto/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
This underwater image of a Brown Pelican was taken off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, near the mouth of the T.rcoles River, where there are small fishing villages. At first glance you could be forgiven for thinking you are looking at a marine mammal rather than a bird! Image Courtesy: Felipe Foncueva/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
Back-lighting is strongly represented throughout this portfolio. Combining the technique with the beautiful golden hues of sunset can transform an image, and birds in particular look fantastic using this approach. Image Courtesy: Kevin Morgans/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year
Common Swifts live their lives on the wing and are a challenge to capture in flight. The photographer had to sit in water wearing a wetsuit, shrouded by a portable hide, every day for three weeks. Eventually, he got this photo on the final day - the day after the birds had all gone. Image Courtesy: Tzahi Finkelstein/2021 Bird Photographer of the Year