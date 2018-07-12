1/7 Bimal Roy, known for his socialistic and realistic cinema was inspired by Vittorio de Sica's 1948 film, Bicycle Thieves to create Do Bigha Zameen. It won the International Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It was the first film to be lauded Best Film at the Filmfare Awards and Roy bagged the award for Best Director. Facebook Bimal Roy, known for his socialistic and realistic cinema was inspired by Vittorio de Sica's 1948...

2/7 A scene from Bimal Roy's 1955 film Devdas, where Chunni babu first introduces Devdas to Chandramukhi.

The film based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel starred Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen. Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the eponymous Devdas. Facebook A scene from Bimal Roy's 1955 film Devdas, where Chunni babu first introduces Devdas to...

3/7 The filmmaker explored the theme of caste discrimination through his 1959 film, Sujata. Starring Nutan, it narrated the story of an orphan girl brought up in a Brahmin household who falls in love with an upper-caste man. Facebook The filmmaker explored the theme of caste discrimination through his 1959 film, Sujata. Starring...

4/7 Bimal Roy also went on to make the 1953 film Parineeta, starring Meena Kumari and Ashok Kumar, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 novel of the same name. Bimal Roy also went on to make the 1953 film Parineeta, starring Meena Kumari and Ashok Kumar,...

5/7 Yet another adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, Biraj Bahu was one of Roy's earlier creations that went on to win the National Award for the best film. Yet another adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, Biraj Bahu was one of Roy's...

6/7 The director was known for showcasing poignant female characters through his films and one such narrative was Nutan-starrer Bandini, which explored multiple themes of patriotism, loyalty and betrayal. Facebook The director was known for showcasing poignant female characters through his films and one such...