1/6 Flood-affected villagers use temporary rafts as they navigate through the floodwaters of Ganga in Bihar. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 29 people have died in the state due to rain-related incidents. Reuters

2/6 Parts of Muzaffarpur city in Bihar have been flooded due to heavy rains in the past few days in the state. Firstpost/Saurav Kumar

3/6 Daily commuters wade through a flooded road in Bihar's capital city of Patna. Dewatering machines have also been sought by the state to provide relief to the flood-affected areas. Firstpost/Saurav Kumar

4/6 A patient outside Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. Firstpost/Saurav Kumar

5/6 After the heavy rains in Bihar, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna were flooded, increasing difficulty for the patients. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had visited the flood-affected areas on Sunday afternoon and issued necessary instructions to the officials to resolve the issue. PTI