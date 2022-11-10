Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma's ravishing pictures create a buzz on the internet
Since her entry on the show, the beauty has been making headlines every week, sometimes for her breakup with the show's co-contestant Gautham. But at the moment, the fans want to know every small and big thing related to him.
1/7
Soundarya Sharma is very active in the Bollywood industry and in 2018, she entered Bollywood with one of her films “Ranchi Diaries”. She had a lead role in the film (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
2/7
Today, she has become a well-known name because of the Bigg Boss 16 show. Soundarya Sharma is also a dentist by profession. Before making a career in acting, Soundarya worked as a dentist in a hospital in Delhi (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
3/7
Soundarya Sharma has also worked in many webseries but but Bigg Boss Season 16 has given her recognition today. (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
4/7
Actress Soundarya Sharma is also quite popular in the hearts of her fans due to her bold avatar (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
5/7
Soundarya has also taken training from the National School of Drama to learn acting and made a name for herself here after struggling for many years. (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
6/7
Soundarya made her OTT debut with the Raktanchal web series. She was seen as the lead actress in this series. (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma Koo App)
7/7
Not only in Bollywood, she also auditioned for the Hollywood film Wonder Woman. However, his selection could not be done. Soundarya has also worked with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh. She was seen opposite Pawan Singh in the remix of Tumsa Koi Pyara. (Photo Credit: @soundaryasharma