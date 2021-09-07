Big John, world's largest Triceratops fossil, to go under the hammer at Paris auction house [Photos]
The bones of the 66 million year old dinosaur, described as ‘miracle of nature and work of art’, is expected to be sold for an estimated $1.8 million on 21 October
The skeleton of a 66-million-year-old giant Triceratops fossil could soon belong to a lucky dinosaur enthusiast -- that is, if they have an estimated 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) to spare. Big John, as the dinosaur has been named has gone on display in Paris before it iss auctioned on 21 October. AFP
Big John has a skull 2.62 metres (8 feet 7 inches) long and 2 metres (6 feet 7 inches) wide, while his two largest horns are 1.1 metres (3 feet 7 inches) long and more than 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) wide at their base, able to withstand 16 tons of pressure. AP
Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota in the United States more than 66 million years ago. Palaeontologists unearthed the first piece of bone in 2014 and eventually found 60 percent of his skeleton, including a near-complete skull. AFP
Big John bears the wounds of a difficult life, with a laceration in his collar from an altercation with a smaller triceratops, which the auctioneers said was due to territorial defense or courtship of a mate. AFP
At 8 metres, Big John is the biggest Triceratops specimen ever found. Iacopo Briano, a palaeontologist who oversaw the reconstitution of Big John, was quoted as saying, "It’s a masterpiece. There are quite a few triceratops skulls around in the world, but very few of them almost complete." AFP
According to the Drouot auction house, there would be 10 buyers worldwide interested in buying the skeleton of 'Big John.' AP
This is not the first time a dinosaur skeleton has gone on sale. The sale of one of the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates last year, when it sold for $31.8 million, setting a new world record for any dinosaur skeleton or fossil ever sold at auction. AFP
Experts say the craze for dinosaur skeletons remains high and is pushing up prices, to the frustration of museums and research centres often unable to raise the funds. AP