'Big birds' soar in the skies! Indian Air Force celebrates its 89th anniversary

3/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC/Twitter