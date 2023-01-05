Bidding Adieu: The world pays its final respects to late Pope Benedict XVI at simple funeral
Tens of thousands descended on St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to see Pope Francis bury his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. It was a historic moment, with mourners shouting, 'Santo Subito' — 'Sainthood Now'
Bells tolled and tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the Pope himself bid adieu to Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare funeral for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. AP
“Benedict… may your joy be complete as you hear his (God’s) voice, now and forever!” the Pope said in tribute to his predecessor, who died last Saturday aged 95. At the end of the funeral service, Pope Francis made the sign of the cross over Benedict’s simple cypress wood coffin and bowed his head, before 12 besuited pallbearers carried it into St. Peter’s Basilica. AP
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is the first former pontiff in the modern history of the Catholic church to be buried by an incumbent pope.“This is a very important moment, especially as we are seeing one pope bury another,” said Vanessa Rivas, from Spain and in Rome on holiday with her husband, George. AP
The Vatican said some 50,000 people attended the Mass, after some 200,000 paid their respects during the three days of public viewing. Only Italy and Germany were invited to send official delegations, but other leaders took the Vatican up on its offer and come in their “private capacity.” They included several heads of state, at least four prime ministers and two delegations of royal representatives. AP
Dignitaries stand during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Among those attending was Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was given special court permission to attend the funeral. AP
Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. A host of patriarchs joined 125 cardinals in the seats to the side of the altar, and the Russian Orthodox Church sent its foreign envoy. AP
Ignoring exhortations for decorum at the end, some in the crowd held banners or shouted “Santo Subito!” — “Sainthood Now!” — echoing the spontaneous chants that erupted during John Paul’s 2005 funeral. AP
People hold a banner as they gather in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. AP
The service followed traditional papal funerals, with a few changes to prayers and readings to reflect Benedict’s status as emeritus pope. Before being laid in the crypt, his cypress coffin was due to be placed first inside a zinc coffin, then a wooden case. As is traditional, coins and medals minted during his papacy and a written text describing his pontificate, sealed in a metal cylinder, were also placed alongside his body. AP
A woman attends the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. AP
People gather in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican during the historic funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. AP
Many mourners hailed from Benedict’s native Bavaria. “We came to pay homage to Benedict and wanted to be here today to say goodbye,” said Raymond Mainar, who travelled from a small village east of Munich for the funeral. “He was a very good pope.” AP