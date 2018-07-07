1/4
Bhutanese prime minister Tshering Tobgay, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and the two leaders resolved to enhance India-Bhutan ties in all areas of mutual interest. They also agreed to take the "exemplary" bilateral partnership to "new heights". PTI
2/4
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the two prime ministers also reviewed bilateral economic and hydropower cooperation, including the progress in implementation of the India assisted-hydro-electric projects in Bhutan. Twitter @narendramodi
3/4
Tshering Tobgay also called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who said that India is "firmly committed" to partnering with Bhutan in its socio-economic development journey. PTI
4/4
Tshering Tobgay also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to India. They discussed ways to further strengthen the "special bond" between India and Bhutan. PTI
