Bhutanese prime minister Tshering Tobgay, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and the two leaders resolved to enhance India-Bhutan ties in all areas of mutual interest. They also agreed to take the "exemplary" bilateral partnership to "new heights".

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the two prime ministers also reviewed bilateral economic and hydropower cooperation, including the progress in implementation of the India assisted-hydro-electric projects in Bhutan.

Tshering Tobgay also called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who said that India is "firmly committed" to partnering with Bhutan in its socio-economic development journey.