Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush releases in cinemas with prolific fest
With the Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush releasing worldwide today, many have witnessed a true celebration of one of the revered epic. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has brought a golden chapter from the Indian culture to leave a lasting impact on the masses. The film has been exceptionally well received with all shows running housefull. This resounding success of Adipurush is a testimony to the splendid response it received with its advance bookings.
Adipurush’s advance booking literally surpassed all records. Not only shows going house full but the astounding reviews and strong word of mouth that are making Adipurush a blockbuster of all time. Netizens have been praising this Om Raut directorial on social media for its story, the authenticity that has been maintained, and even the performances.
Not only this, audience across age have applauded the film – right from kids creating artwork on the film to many political dignitaries and industry stalwarts gave the magnum opus a thumbs up. Moreover before beginning the show audience across country were seen paying tribute to revered Hanuman Ji. Even actor politician Ravi Kishan offered prayers to Hanuman Ji before watching the film this morning.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.