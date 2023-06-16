Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush releases in cinemas with prolific fest

1/4

With the Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush releasing worldwide today, many have witnessed a true celebration of one of the revered epic. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has brought a golden chapter from the Indian culture to leave a lasting impact on the masses. The film has been exceptionally well received with all shows running housefull. This resounding success of Adipurush is a testimony to the splendid response it received with its advance bookings.