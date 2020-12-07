6/7

"The farmers have always supported us. We felt bad when we saw that our farmer brothers were lathi-charged, roads were closed. Farmers are sitting on streets in bitter cold for their rights," said Kartar, and added that he would like to request the government to repeal the "draconian law". Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, too, announced that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of the farmers. Image credits: AFP