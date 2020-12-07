Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Opposition, transporters' union back farmers protesting against Centre's agri laws [Photos]
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states have been protesting at various borders of the National Capital for 12 days, demanding that the Centre's three new agriculture laws be repealed.
With deadlock continuing between the Centre and protesting farmers over the new agriculture laws even after five rounds of talks, farmers' organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow. The call for the nationwide strike has received support from Opposition parties, transporters and trade unions, as well as, from actors and sportsmen. Image credit: AP
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states have been protesting at various borders of the National Capital for 12 days. The three laws, they claim, will end the mandi system and minimum support price (MSP) procurement system for the benefits of corporates. They have demanded that the laws be repealed. Image Credits: AFP
Ahead of the nationwide strike, the Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements as a precautionary measure along Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders of the National Capital are closed, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Image Credits: AFP
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning visited the Singhu border, and reviewed arrangements made for the protesting farmers by the city government. The visit comes a day after the AAP extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers. The Congress, TRS, DMK, NCP, and TMC are among other political parties that have extended support to the strike. Image credits: Twitter@Arvind Kejriwal
A few sportspersons from Punjab, led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh (right), marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers, but were stopped midway by the police. Image credits: AFP
"The farmers have always supported us. We felt bad when we saw that our farmer brothers were lathi-charged, roads were closed. Farmers are sitting on streets in bitter cold for their rights," said Kartar, and added that he would like to request the government to repeal the "draconian law". Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, too, announced that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of the farmers. Image credits: AFP
The farmers' protests also received support in the UK, with thousands of demonstrators, mainly British Sikhs, gathering outside the Indian High Commission in central London on Sunday. The agitators held placards with messages such as 'Justice for Farmers', shouted slogans, and blocked roads. Image Credits: AFP