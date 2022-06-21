Bend it like NaMo: Prime Minister leads the way on International Yoga Day again
Prime Minister Narendra Modi aces the asanas on the eighth International Yoga Day. He led a crowd of 15,000 people at Mysuru Palace in Bengaluru
1/10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration at the iconic Mysuru Palace in Bengaluru to mark the eighth edition of International Yoga Day. AFP
2/10
Speaking at the programme, PM Modi said Yoga have become a “global phenomenon” now. “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe,” PM Modi said. AFP
3/10
Modi said, "Yoga has today become an international festival. Yoga is not limited to any individual, but it is for the whole of humanity. So this year's International Yoga Day's theme is yoga for Humanity," he said, as he thanked the United Nations and all the countries for taking the message of yoga to the people. AFP
4/10
Can you bend it like NaMo? Modi performed various asanas such as the Titli asana or the butterfly pose with the thousands at the event. AFP
5/10
Noting that the Yoga Day is being celebrated as the country is observing 75 years of Independence, PM Modi said the broadness and acceptance for Yoga Day is an acceptance of India's feelings, which also gave energy for the nation's freedom struggle. AFP
6/10
Prime Minister Modi was accompanied at the event by Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Press Information Bureau
7/10
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity". AFP
8/10
In India, 75 central ministers will lead Yoga Day celebrations at 75 iconic locations this year. AFP
9/10
Modi has been a longtime practitioner of yoga and has always lauded the benefits of the ancient art. AFP
10/10
So, are you following Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Will you be bending and twisting for Yoga Day? AFP