1/8 England clinched their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title in dramatic fashion after they beat New Zealand on the basis of most boundaries scored even as Super Over scores were level following a tie. AP England clinched their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title in dramatic fashion after they beat New...

2/8 Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill. AP Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill. AP

3/8 Despite losing Guptill early, Henry Nichollsplayed a 77-ball knock of 55 which consisted of four boundaries. AP Despite losing Guptill early, Henry Nichollsplayed a 77-ball knock of 55 which consisted of four...

4/8 Liam Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of Henry Nicholls. The Kiwis registered a total of 241-8. AP Liam Plunkett celebrates the dismissal of Henry Nicholls. The Kiwis registered a total of 241-8. AP

5/8 New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after dismissing Joe Root in the earlier stages of England's run chase. Root was dismissed with England's score reading 59-2. AP New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after dismissing Joe Root in the earlier stages of...

6/8 England's Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a fifty. He played a knock of 59 runs off 60 balls. AP England's Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring a fifty. He played a knock of 59 runs off 60...

7/8 England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler react after scoring 15 runs in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie. AP England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler react after scoring 15 runs in the Super Over after the...