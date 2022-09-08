Before and After: Take a look at the newly-inaugurated Kartavya Path
The area along the avenue has been redeveloped with a focus on greenery. Boating will be allowed in two canals & designated kiosks have been built for vendors
1/7
Kartavya Path: Rajpath & Central Vista lawns get a new name as Centre pushes for ‘abolition of colonial symbols’.
2/7
According to reports, Central Vista will comprise eight vending plazas where vendors including ice cream sellers can operate.
3/7
The area along the avenue has been redeveloped with a focus on greenery.
4/7
According to a PTI report, boating will be allowed in only two canals– one behind Krishi Bhawan and the other near Vanijya Bhawan.
5/7
New walkways have been constructed along the avenue.
6/7
Concrete bollards have been replaced with white and red sandstone bollards.
7/7
According to reports, there will be heavy police deployment to keep vandalism under check.