Dive in! The beauty of the deep blue sea comes to life

From a surfer being wiped out to a pod of whales, these 14 images from the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022 zoom in on the beauty of our seas and the threats that they face

FP Staff October 13, 2022 16:42:44 IST
Wipe out: A surfer battles with the underwater turbulence created by the ‘heaviest wave in the world’ Teahupo’o, which translates as ‘place of skulls’. Image Courtesy: Ben Thouard/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Jaws: A split-shot of a great white shark. Image Courtesy: Matty Smith/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Whale of a time: A pod of pilot whales pose for a family portrait. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Life in plastic: A dive guide cuts an Olive Ridley turtle from plastic debris. Image Courtesy: Simon Lorenz/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Bloodied: A dead sperm whale, beached and bloody, its tail showing signs of entanglement. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Quality time: A humpback whale, her calf and a human in French Polynesia. Image Courtesy: Josh Munoz/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Smile: A playful sea lion looks at its reflection in Brooke’s camera. Image Courtesy: Brooke Pyke/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Entangled: Two Stoke’s sea snakes mating in Western Australia. Image Courtesy: Brooke Pyke/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Inhale: A green turtle hatchling takes a breath before its first great journey: Image Courtesy: Ryuta Ogawa/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Vivid: A blanket octopus shows off its beautiful patterns and colours. Image Courtesy: Katherine Lu/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Shark Tank: An aggregation of critically endangered grey nurse sharks off the coast of New South Wales, Australia. Image Courtesy: Nicolas &amp; Léna Remy/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Black and white beauty: A porcelain crab feeds in the current in Indonesia. Image Courtesy: Dr Nick More/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Are those weeds? A school of seadragons – an extremely rare sight for these typically solitary animals. Image Courtesy: Steve Walsh/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Dive in: A freediver swims with a matriarchal pod of five sperm whales. Image Courtesy: Franco Banfi/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
