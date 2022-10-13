Dive in! The beauty of the deep blue sea comes to life
From a surfer being wiped out to a pod of whales, these 14 images from the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022 zoom in on the beauty of our seas and the threats that they face
Wipe out: A surfer battles with the underwater turbulence created by the ‘heaviest wave in the world’ Teahupo’o, which translates as ‘place of skulls’. Image Courtesy: Ben Thouard/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Jaws: A split-shot of a great white shark. Image Courtesy: Matty Smith/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Whale of a time: A pod of pilot whales pose for a family portrait. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Life in plastic: A dive guide cuts an Olive Ridley turtle from plastic debris. Image Courtesy: Simon Lorenz/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Bloodied: A dead sperm whale, beached and bloody, its tail showing signs of entanglement. Image Courtesy: Rafael Fernandez Caballero/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Quality time: A humpback whale, her calf and a human in French Polynesia. Image Courtesy: Josh Munoz/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Smile: A playful sea lion looks at its reflection in Brooke’s camera. Image Courtesy: Brooke Pyke/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Entangled: Two Stoke’s sea snakes mating in Western Australia. Image Courtesy: Brooke Pyke/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Inhale: A green turtle hatchling takes a breath before its first great journey: Image Courtesy: Ryuta Ogawa/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Vivid: A blanket octopus shows off its beautiful patterns and colours. Image Courtesy: Katherine Lu/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Shark Tank: An aggregation of critically endangered grey nurse sharks off the coast of New South Wales, Australia. Image Courtesy: Nicolas & Léna Remy/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Black and white beauty: A porcelain crab feeds in the current in Indonesia. Image Courtesy: Dr Nick More/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Are those weeds? A school of seadragons – an extremely rare sight for these typically solitary animals. Image Courtesy: Steve Walsh/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022
Dive in: A freediver swims with a matriarchal pod of five sperm whales. Image Courtesy: Franco Banfi/Ocean Photographer of the Year 2022