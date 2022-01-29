Beating Retreat 2022: Drone show, musical performances by military bands at Vijay Chowk mark end of 73rd R-Day celebrations
At this year's ceremony, a 10-minute show, involving around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology, at the backdrop of synchronised music was introduced
1/8
The Beating Retreat ceremony - a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset as soon as 'buglers' sounded the 'retreat' - was set to new tunes this year. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
2/8
This year, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held on a grand scale at Vijay Chowk, Delhi, to commemorate 75 years of Independence - being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
3/8
The entry band was a Massed Band playing the 'Veer Sainik' tune. This was followed by the Pipes and Drums Band. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
4/8
A band each from the Navy, the Air Force and the CAPF also participated in the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. All the military bands enthralled the audience with foot-tapping music today. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
5/8
A view of the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhawan during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
6/8
The highlight of this year's ceremony were 1000 Made in India drones that made different formations at Vijay Chowk as part of the celebrations. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
7/8
The drone show was organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational
8/8
President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Marshal V R Chaudhari and various other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. Image credit: Twitter/@DDNational