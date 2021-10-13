Be inspired by the wild, courtesy the stunning winners of Nature Conservancy's Global Photo Contest
The Nature Conservancy have unveiled the winners of its 2021 photo contest, and what a stunning set of images they are! From more than 100,000 entries, the Grand Prize went to a photo of a western lowland gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic, taken by photographer Anup Shah of the United Kingdom
1/12
This picture documents the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of Indonesia's orangutan. They are under threat from the ongoing depletion of the rainforest due to palm oil plantations, logging, mining, hunting. An entire team works together to prepare Brenda, an estimated three-month-old female orangutan (she has no teeth yet), for surgery. Image Courtesy: Alain Schroeder/TNC photo contest 2021
2/12
A pike tries to eat a large perch. “How did this end? I don’t know. The situation didn’t change much in an hour,’ Vrbovsky said. ‘I had to emerge because I was running out of air.’ Image Courtesy: Viktor Vrbovský/TNC photo contest 2021
3/12
Western lowland gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) female ‘Malui’ walks through a cloud of butterflies she has disturbed in Bai Hokou, Dzanga Sangha special dense forest reserve, Central African Republic. Image Courtesy: Anup Shah/TNC photo contest 2021
4/12
Just before Monsoon, these fireflies congregate in certain regions of India and on a few special trees like this one, they are in crazy quantity which can range in millions. This particular image is a stack of 32 images (30 seconds exposure each) of this tree taken on a tripod. Later the images were stacked in Adobe Photoshop. This image contains 16 minutes of viewing time of this amazing tree. Image Courtesy: Prathamesh Ghadekar/TNC photo contest 2021
5/12
Incessant rains in Masai Mara had caused the Talek river to flood. This unusual coalition of five male cheetahs (Tano Bora – Fast Five), were looking to cross this river in terrifyingly powerful currents. It seemed a task doomed to failure and we were delighted when they made it to theother side. This was a timely reminder of the damage wreaked by human induced climate change. Image Courtesy: Buddhilini de Soyza/TNC Photo Contest 2021
6/12
A guide in the Sahara Desert enduring a sand storm. Image Courtesy: Tom Overall/TNC photo contest 2021
7/12
The photo was taken at Hong Hom area of Hong Kong on 23 August 2021. At Hong Hom, the rising of full moon could be found every month thanks to its facing the east. When the full moon was rising and just passed the rooftop of the buildings, the shot was taken with double exposure, the first to shoot the moon together with the buildings and the second to shoot the buildings only as out of focus. Image Courtesy: Kim Pan and Dennis Wong//TNC photo contest 2021
8/12
Carcass of a Pantanal alligator (Caiman yacare) in the dry soil on the banks of the Transpantaneira highway, municipality of Poconé (Mato Grosso). The photo was taken with a drone on 4 October, 2020, at the height of the droughts that hit the Pantanal that year. Image Courtesy: Daniel De Granville Manço/TNC photo contest 2021
9/12
'COVID-19 wastes’ are a new danger to aquatic life. According to a World Wildlife Fund report, an equivalent to 33,880 plastic bottles is being mixed into the Mediterranean Sea per minute, with waste washing up on the shores of Italy and Turkey. Image Courtesy: Şebnem Coşkun/TNC photo contest 2021
10/12
Arifujjaman often explores water in his work. Image Courtesy: Kazi Arifujjaman//TNC photo contest 2021
11/12
This year due to a high water level a giant field of sunflowers could not been mown. In winter it attracted thousands of different species of birds, mostly greenfinches, goldfinches and bramblings. Image Courtesy: Mateusz Piesiak/TNC photo contest 2021
12/12
The photo was taken in the winter of Iceland in 2019. Image Courtesy: Man Wai Wong/TNC photo contest 2021