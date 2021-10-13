Be inspired by the wild, courtesy the stunning winners of Nature Conservancy's Global Photo Contest

7/12

The photo was taken at Hong Hom area of Hong Kong on 23 August 2021. At Hong Hom, the rising of full moon could be found every month thanks to its facing the east. When the full moon was rising and just passed the rooftop of the buildings, the shot was taken with double exposure, the first to shoot the moon together with the buildings and the second to shoot the buildings only as out of focus. Image Courtesy: Kim Pan and Dennis Wong//TNC photo contest 2021