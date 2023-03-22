Barricades, Costumes and Cameras: New York City holds its breath over Donald Trump's likely indictment
Followers of Donald Trump from all over the US converged in New York City to extend their support to Donald Trump. The former US president is facing a likely indictment over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels
With barricades set up near Trump Tower and police on high alert, New York was holding its breath on Wednesday for the likely indictment of Donald Trump, but the timing remained uncertain. AP
The ex-president himself claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday over hush money paid to a porn actor, but the day came and went and there were no signs of an indictment or arrest. AP
The New York Police Department has geared up for an unprecedented arrest or self-surrender, which would see an ex-leader of the United States booked, fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed, by erecting barricades outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. AP
Trump called for mass protests if he is indicted over the weekend, but there has so far been no indication of any large movement. A Monday evening protest in lower Manhattan organised by the New York Young Republican Club attracted only a couple dozen Trump supporters. AP
Around 40 supporters rallied outside Trump’s Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago Tuesday in support of him. “I think the end result of this will just be that his support will grow,” said 18-year-old Colton Mccormick, dressed in the colours of the American flag. AFP
Bragg’s inquiry centres on $130,000 (Rs 1.07 crore) paid weeks before the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels to stop the porn star from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier. AFP
Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, who has testified before the grand jury, told Congress in 2019 that he made the payment on Trump’s behalf and was later reimbursed. The payment to Daniels, if not properly accounted for, could result in a misdemeanour charge for falsifying business records. AFP
Trump has denied having had an affair with Daniels and has blasted the investigation as a “witch hunt.” He is facing several criminal investigations at the state and federal level over possible wrongdoing that threaten his new run for the White House, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia. AFP
The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed — a move that would send shock waves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office. AP