Bappa is here! The most celebrated Ganesha pandals you can't miss

The most loved and awaited festival, Ganeshotsav, is finally here and with that comes the pandal hopping to check out the biggest, tallest and richest Ganesha idols. In Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja is synonymous with the festival. Founded in 1943, the pandal is one of the most famous among all. Devotees from across the country and even abroad visit this pandal due to which sometimes the waiting period is over 24 hours! This year, the pandal’s theme is Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility). Image Courtesy: @LalbaugchaRaja/Twitter