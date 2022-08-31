Bappa is here! The most celebrated Ganesha pandals you can't miss
Lord Ganesha is back with a bang! After two years of restricted celebrations and online darshans, pandals are going all out to mark the 10-day festival. From Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to the Khairatabad Ganesh idol in Hyderabad, these are some pandals one can't miss
1/6
The most loved and awaited festival, Ganeshotsav, is finally here and with that comes the pandal hopping to check out the biggest, tallest and richest Ganesha idols. In Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja is synonymous with the festival. Founded in 1943, the pandal is one of the most famous among all. Devotees from across the country and even abroad visit this pandal due to which sometimes the waiting period is over 24 hours! This year, the pandal’s theme is Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility). Image Courtesy: @LalbaugchaRaja/Twitter
2/6
The GSB Seva Mandal, located in Mumbai’s King’s Circle, is one of the most expensive pandals in terms of its worth set up. In its 68th year of celebrations, the organisers have taken an insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore — making it the highest insurance cover taken by a mandal. Image Courtesy: gsbsevamandal/Instagram
3/6
Just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. The mandal is known for their amazing themes every year that mostly replicate famous places in India. Founded in 1928, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal is completing 95 years this year. This year, the pandal is a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi. Image Courtesy: @<br />raja_mumbaicha/Instagram
4/6
Founded in 1966, Andhericha Raja is also one of the most famous Ganpati pandals of Mumbai. This year, the Andheri mandal has decided to skip the usual temple theme decor and make a replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace situated in Vadodara, Gujarat. Image Courtesy: andhericharajatm/Instagram
5/6
Dagdusheth Ganpati at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir is one of the most revered Ganesha idols in the country. Loccated in Pune, the temple is visited by thousands of devotees during the 10-day festival. Image Courtesy: @DagdushethG/Twitter
6/6
The idol at Hyderabad's Khairtabad is well known for its sheer grandness and innovative shapes. The celebrations have come a long way since 1954. This year, devotees will get to see a 50-foot-tall idol made from clay. The design of Panchamukha Mahalakshmi Ganapati was chosen with the intention of bringing good fortune this year after two years of pandemic put a stop to celebrations in the city. AP