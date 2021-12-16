Banking services hit across country as over nine lakh employees go on two-day strike
Workers are protesting against the Centre's move of wanting to privatise two public sector banks
Employees of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday went on a two-day strike against the move to privatise public sector banks impacting normal banking operation across the country. Many branches across different parts of the country were shut as the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) had given two day strike call. AP
Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals were affected due to the strike. The strike is against the government's decision to privatise public sector banks which have been playing a vital role in nation building, (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said. AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta said that about seven lakh across the country are participating in the two-day strike. AFP
The government had in Budget 2021-22, announced its intent to take up privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) during the year. According to the bank employees, privatisation may result in closure of bank branches in rural and backward areas, which may affect the implementation of various government schemes in these regions. AP
Bank employees right from the sweeper to senior executives are observing the two-day strike. Employees of public sector banks, old generation private banks, workmen employees of foreign banks, as well as employees of regional rural banks took part in the strike. AFP
A deserted Indian bank's office as employees go on two-day nationwide strike against the governemnt's plan to privatise two public sector banks in New Delhi. AFP
Bank unions have gone on strike despite various public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, urging them to withdraw the proposed strike and inviting them for further discussions. AP