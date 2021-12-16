Banking services hit across country as over nine lakh employees go on two-day strike

1/6

Employees of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday went on a two-day strike against the move to privatise public sector banks impacting normal banking operation across the country. Many branches across different parts of the country were shut as the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) had given two day strike call. AP