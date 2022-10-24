Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed fires Tigers to win with 4-for
1/8
Taskin Ahmed stars in Bangladesh’s win as the pacer takes four wickets to bundle out Netherlands for 133 while defending 145 in T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Hobart on Monday ICC
2/8
Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto provided a good start to Bangladesh by adding 45 runs for the opening wicket. ICC
3/8
Paul Van Meekeren provided the breakthrough to the Netherlands with the wicket of Soumya and was the pick among Dutch bowlers with 2-21 spell. ICC
4/8
Afif Hossain’s 38-run knock took Bangladesh to a fighting total while Mossadek Hossain also contributed a 20 down the order. ICC
5/8
Taskin Ahmed genuine pace terrorised Netherlands top order as he took two wickets right from the word go. ICC
6/8
Hasan Mahmud was also influential with his four-over spell with 2-15 while also bowling a maiden. AFP
7/8
Colin Ackermann led a lone fight with a 48-ball 62 but was removed at a crucial juncture by the man of the match Taskin as the Netherlands were 101-9 with his departure. AP
8/8
Paul Van Meekeren put up a last-ditched effort with 14-ball 24 and also hit a towering six in the last over to worry the Bangladeshis but the Asian side managed to sail through. ICC