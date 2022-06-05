Bangladesh inferno claims at least 40 lives, hundreds injured; toll likely to rise
The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals
A fire rages at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, in Chittagong, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of capital, Dhaka, Bangladesh, early Sunday, 5 June, 2022. AP
At least 35 people were killed and over 450 injured in the massive fire caused by the explosion at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong. AP
Firefighters work to contain the fire that broke out at the BM Inland Container Depot. Around 19 firefighting units are working to douse the blaze, said fire service chief Brigadier General Mohammad Mainuddin. AP
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim from the site. The state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital accommodated most of the fire wounded patients while several others including scores of firefighters were being treated at a military hospital and some private facilities. AP
Many of the injured are reported to be in a critical condition and it is thought that the number of people killed could rise. AP
A regional government official said the depot contained millions of dollars of garments waiting to be exported to Western retailers. AFP