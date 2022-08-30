Band, Baaja, Bappa: Mumbai readies to welcome its favourite diety
Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' are already being heard in Mumbai as the city prepares for the 10-day Ganpati festival. Pandals have cropped up on the streets, households are set to bring home Ganesh idols, and with the fear of COVID-19 almost behind us, the celebrations are going to be grand
Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the idol on Monday. Founded in 1934, the Mandal will complete its 89 years this year. Authorities are expecting more footfall this year following a two-year ban on festivities due to COVID. The theme for this year is based on Ayodhya’s Ram temple. Image Courtesy: @LalbaugchaRaja/ Twitter
People gather around Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja which was unveiled on Saturday. Located just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja is as popular as the former. Found in 1928, the Mandal will be celebrating its 95th Ganeshotsav this year. Known for recreating famous places in India, this year the pandal will be a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Image Courtesy: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal
Devotees gather around the Pandal of Mumbaicha Raja. According to a report by mid-day joint secretary of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal said, “Earlier around 80,000 to 90,000 people used to visit the pandal. This year, since there are no restrictions, we are expecting more people.” Image Courtesy: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal
People dance around a Ganesh idol as they welcome the deity in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be celebrated from 31 August to 9 September this year. AP
Huge crowds gather around a Ganesh idol in Mumbai. For the last two years, owing to COVID restrictions the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government restricted the height of idols to four feet. However, this year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde removed height restrictions and has also allowed processions. AP
People in a procession carried out for Mumbaicha Raja. Image Courtesy: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal
The idol of Mumbaicha Raja. The Maharashtra government has constituted an expert committee to draft a policy on eco-friendly celebrations of Ganeshotsav. Image Courtesy: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal
An idol arrives at a Pandal in Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked officials to waive toll taxes for devotees who are travelling to Konkan from Mumbai. He has also directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to operate adequate buses during the festival. AP
People cheer during a procession in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India wherein Ganesh idols are brought into homes or pandals and the festivities go on for 10 days. AP
Devotees wait for the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Image Courtesy: @LalbaugchaRaja/ Twitter