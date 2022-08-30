Band, Baaja, Bappa: Mumbai readies to welcome its favourite diety

2/10

People gather around Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja which was unveiled on Saturday. Located just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja is as popular as the former. Found in 1928, the Mandal will be celebrating its 95th Ganeshotsav this year. Known for recreating famous places in India, this year the pandal will be a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Image Courtesy: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal