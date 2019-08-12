1/7 Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. On this day, Muslims sacrifice a male sheep or goat to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son according to God’s command. AP Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most significant...

2/7 This festival is the second most important holiday for Muslims, the first being Eid al-Fitr. In this image, Muslim men can be seen offering prayers during Eid al-Adha in Jammu. AP This festival is the second most important holiday for Muslims, the first being Eid al-Fitr. In...

3/7 Muslims walk past paramilitary soldiers after offering prayers during Eid al-Adha in Jammu. An uneasy calm prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir as people celebrated the festival. AP Muslims walk past paramilitary soldiers after offering prayers during Eid al-Adha in Jammu. An...

4/7 The district administration is constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and doing their best to minimise the inconvenience caused to people during the restrictions imposed on movement, an official said. PTI The district administration is constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and doing...

5/7 The government has made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essential items across the Kashmir Valley and steps are being taken to even deliver certain goods at people's doorsteps, another official said. PTI The government has made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essential items...

6/7 Eid al-Adha prayers at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley concluded without any violence, police stated. The authorities had said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers. Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley, an official said. PTI Eid al-Adha prayers at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley concluded without any violence,...