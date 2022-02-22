Bags packed and ready to run: Russian-backed separatists evacuate residents from east Ukraine
Residents of the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions have fled to eastern Russia as tensions mount over a possible Moscow-led invasion of Ukraine
1/6
More than 60,000 residents of the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions have fled to eastern Russia as tensions mount over a possible Moscow-led invasion of Ukraine. The evacuations picked up pace after Vladimir Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered troops in the area as a 'peacekeepers. AP
2/6
Local residents are bracing for the worst. They are packing their emergency evacuation bags and are ready to run. AFP
3/6
Alexander Chupriyan, the acting head of the Russian Federation's Ministry of Emergency Situations, has told reporters that more than 61,000 residents of the Donetsk People's Republic and its fellow breakaway Ukrainian enclave, the Luhansk People's Republic, have arrived so far in Russia's Rostov Oblast region, according to the Interfax news agency. AFP
4/6
In Donetsk People's Republic, women, children and the elderly have been prioritised for evacuations. According to reports, each evacuee will receive a one-off payment of 10,000 rubles as per the instructions of Russian president Vladimir Putin. AP
5/6
Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since 17 February, with both sides trading blame. AP
6/6
Displaced civilians from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, rest in a sport hall in Taganrog, Russia. AP