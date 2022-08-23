Photos

Back on the field: Farmers stage demonstration in Delhi once again

Getting back in the national capital after the three contentious farm laws were repealed by the central government in 2021, farmers have now called on for a ‘Mahapanchayat’. This time they seek justice for the farmers who got killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

FP Staff August 23, 2022 13:29:47 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had called for a 'Mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday. The Mahapanchayat has been organised to seek justice for the victims' families in Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight farmers were left dead. AFP
Ahead of the Mahapanchayat, Delhi Police beefed up security by putting up barricades and deploying huge numbers of personnel in the border areas of the national capital. PTI
Farmers from various organisations gather at Jantar Mantar. The farm unions are pressing for a legal guarantee for MSP from the central government. AFP
Farmers from Punjab visit the Rakabganj Gurudwara in New Delhi before staging a protest at Jantar Mantar. Monday's protest comes after the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson led a demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. PTI
A man addresses farmers during the protest. Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of BKU, tweeted on Sunday that he was stopped by the police at Ghazipur border on his way to Jantar Mantar. AFP
Farmers stage a protest in Jantar Mantar. According to a report by NDTV, Rakesh Tikait said that he will be meeting representatives from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on 6 September in Delhi to "strategise their future course of action". AFP
Farm unions from various states arrived at Jantar Mantar on Monday. Among the many demands, farmers also protested against unemployment. AFP
