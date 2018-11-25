1/7 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said the BJP government at the Centre "may not last" if the Ram Temple is not constructed at Ayodhya and demanded that an ordinance be brought in to pave for its way. PTI Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said the BJP government at the Centre "may not last" if...

2/7 The streets of Ayodhya were filled with right-wing activists who poured in from various parts of the country for a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) grand event on Sunday to push for the construction of a Ram temple. PTI The streets of Ayodhya were filled with right-wing activists who poured in from various parts of...

3/7 The surging crowd from not just neighbouring cities, but also from far off places, clad in saffron robes and "safas", were seen moving in groups to Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia , the venue of the 'dharam sabha'. PTI The surging crowd from not just neighbouring cities, but also from far off places, clad in...

4/7 VHP's 'Dharma Sabha' was touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since the 1992 'kar seva', with the Hindu outfit claiming a large number of attended the event. PTI VHP's 'Dharma Sabha' was touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since the...

5/7 With fool proof security arrangements in force, Uttar Pradesh Police spokesperson said one additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones were deployed. PTI With fool proof security arrangements in force, Uttar Pradesh Police spokesperson said one...

6/7 Nritya Gopaldas, the president of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas said, "such a large attendance shows that how much people from different walks of life are attached to the Ram temple." Image courtesy: Twitter/@ShivSena Nritya Gopaldas, the president of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas said, "such a large attendance shows...