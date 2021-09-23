Awash in trash: Kashmir's famous Dal Lake choked with weeds and sewage

5/8

Tariq Ahmad, a houseboat owner, says about 900 registered houseboats contribute only a “small fraction” of the pollution in the lake. In response to a Right to Information request from Ahmad, authorities said in 2017 that about 44 million litres (11 million gallons) of sewage was released into the lake from the city each day. In addition, about 1 million litres (260,000 gallons) of sewage came from houseboats, they said. AP