1/9
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans at the premier of Avengers: Infinity War. Reuters
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans at the premier of Avengers: Infinity War. Reuters
2/9
Chris Pratt plays Starlord in the film. AP
Chris Pratt plays Starlord in the film. AP
3/9
Benedict Cumberbatch poses with a fan in Dr Strange costume. Reuters
Benedict Cumberbatch poses with a fan in Dr Strange costume. Reuters
4/9
Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor in the film. AP
Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor in the film. AP
5/9
Chadwick Boseman found great success in his standalone film, Black Panther. Reuters
Chadwick Boseman found great success in his standalone film, Black Panther. Reuters
6/9
Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel are part of Guardians of the Galaxy. Reuters
Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel are part of Guardians of the Galaxy. Reuters
7/9
Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the movie. Reuters
Tom Holland plays Spiderman in the movie. Reuters
8/9
Chris Pratt and Tom Hiddleston pose with fans. Reuters
Chris Pratt and Tom Hiddleston pose with fans. Reuters
9/9
Chris Hemsworth, Evangeline Lilly and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere. AP
Chris Hemsworth, Evangeline Lilly and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere. AP