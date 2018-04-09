1/11 Paul Bettany plays Vision in Marvel's Avengers films. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Paul Bettany plays Vision in Marvel's Avengers films. Twitter/@MarvelStudios

2/11 Tom Hiddleston (who plays Loki) poses with a fan at the red-carpet fan event of the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Tom Hiddleston (who plays Loki) poses with a fan at the red-carpet fan event of the upcoming film...

3/11 Tom Holland poses for photographers at Avengers: Infinity War red-carpet fan event in London. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Tom Holland poses for photographers at Avengers: Infinity War red-carpet fan event in London....

4/11 Elizabeth Olsen essays the role of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Elizabeth Olsen essays the role of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter/@MarvelStudios

5/11 Sebastian Stan (second from left), Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Sebastian Stan (second from left), Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Letitia Wright,...

6/11 Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter/@MarvelStudios

7/11 Letitia Wright essays the role of Shuri (from Black Panther) and Tom Holland is Spider-Man in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Letitia Wright essays the role of Shuri (from Black Panther) and Tom Holland is Spider-Man in...

8/11 Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan at the red-carpet fan event of Avengers: Infinity War in London. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan at the red-carpet fan event of Avengers: Infinity War in...

9/11 Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the stage to interact with fans. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the stage to interact with fans....

10/11 Elizabeth Olsen. Twitter/@MarvelStudios Elizabeth Olsen. Twitter/@MarvelStudios