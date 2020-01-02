1/6 Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns. Firefighters hosing down embers to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Getty Images Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the...

Skycrane used to drop water on a bushfire in scrub behind houses in Bundoora, Melbourne. New Year's Eve fireworks in Australia's capital and other cities have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building for Sydney's iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped. AP

The remains of a house destroyed by a bushfire are seen just outside Batemans Bay in New South Wales. Australia authorised the forced evacuation of residents amid a mass exodus of tourists from fire-ravaged coastal communities. Getty Images

Vehicles gutted by bushfires are seen in the town of Lake Conjola in New South Wales. "We need everybody to leave. We are going to face a worse day on Saturday than what we have been through", said NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance. Getty Images

A yellow light illuminates the sky as the sun sets over Akaroa Harbor as smoke from the Australian wildfires arrives on the east coast of the South Island, New Zealand. AP