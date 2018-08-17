1/9 Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday aged 93. Following his death, the government declared a seven-day mourning period as a mark of respect to the ex-prime minister. PTI Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday aged 93. Following his death,...

2/9 The procession carrying Vajpayee's mortal remains was moved to the BJP headquarters, moving past India Gate in New Delhi for the last public view. PTI The procession carrying Vajpayee's mortal remains was moved to the BJP headquarters, moving past...

3/9 As Vajpayee's mortal remains were taken to the BJP headquarters from his official residence, thousands across the country mourned him. Leaders from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala paid tributes. PTI As Vajpayee's mortal remains were taken to the BJP headquarters from his official residence,...

4/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Atal Bijari Vajpayee in the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Modi said that he had lost a father figure after the demise of Vajpayee. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Atal Bijari Vajpayee in the BJP headquarters in...

5/9 BJP president Amit Shah also paid tributes to the late ex-prime minister. He had said that India has lost its "pole star" after the demise of Vajpayee. PTI BJP president Amit Shah also paid tributes to the late ex-prime minister. He had said that India...

6/9 LK Advani was among those who visited Vajpayee on Friday before he would be laid to rest. PTI LK Advani was among those who visited Vajpayee on Friday before he would be laid to rest. PTI

7/9 Apart from the leaders, hundreds of civilians also came to pay their last respects to Vajpayee. PTI Apart from the leaders, hundreds of civilians also came to pay their last respects to Vajpayee. PTI

8/9 Samajwadi Party president Akhilest Yadav mourned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying Vajpayee's demise was the "end of a great life", and that he will continue to inspire people. PTI Samajwadi Party president Akhilest Yadav mourned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying Vajpayee's demise...