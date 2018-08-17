1/6 Former prime minister and BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, passed away at 93 on Thursday at AIIMS, New Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. PTI Former prime minister and BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic...

2/6 Vajpayee softened the sharp edge of his party's politics with gentle sophistry of words, earning him the title "ajaat shatru" or the man with no enemies. Coming from a non-Congress party, Vajpayee began his stint at power shakily - his first stint as prime minister in 1996 lasted only 13 days when his unlikely coalition government failed to get support from other parties. However, he went on to become the first-ever non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term. PTI Vajpayee softened the sharp edge of his party's politics with gentle sophistry of words, earning...

3/6 The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 11 June. After his demise, his body was taken to his Krishan Menon Marg residence. On Friday morning, his remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters till 1 pm. His last rites will be performed at 4 pm. PTI The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)...

4/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee marked the end of an era and termed it as a "personal and irreplaceable" loss for him. He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee marked the end of an...

5/6 Party national president Amit Shah described Vajpayee as one of the most-popular Indian leader. Shah said, "as the Bharatiya Janata Party's founding president, he nursed a banyan tree in the country's politics with his tenacity and tireless work." PTI Party national president Amit Shah described Vajpayee as one of the most-popular Indian leader....